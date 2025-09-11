AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision

New Delhi witnessed the Swadesh Conclave 2025, where experts and leaders discussed Artificial Intelligence as a transformative force in India's growth trajectory, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047. The conclave, themed 'Transforming Bharat,' focused on AI's convergence with indigenous innovation and inclusive policies to foster economic growth and social equity.

Minister Jitin Prasada announced India's entry into semiconductor manufacturing, unveiling a domestic chip and a ₹10,000 crore fund to boost and regulate AI. Meanwhile, Supreme Court's Justice N Kotiswar Singh highlighted ethical concerns about AI in judicial settings, emphasizing its limitations in understanding complex human emotions.

Economists like Arun Kumar outlined the necessity of sustained GDP growth for national development, while awards recognized contributions from former ISRO chairman Dr. S Somanath and other luminaries. The conclave underscored AI as central to India's future, balancing technological advancement with ethical and inclusive considerations.