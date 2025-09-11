Left Menu

AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision

At the Swadesh Conclave 2025, leaders emphasized AI's transformative role in India's development, forecasting the nation as a developed leader by 2047. The event addressed AI's potential in growth and equity, regulatory challenges, and recognized leaders like ISRO's Dr. Somanath through the Swadesh Samman Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:53 IST
AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed the Swadesh Conclave 2025, where experts and leaders discussed Artificial Intelligence as a transformative force in India's growth trajectory, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047. The conclave, themed 'Transforming Bharat,' focused on AI's convergence with indigenous innovation and inclusive policies to foster economic growth and social equity.

Minister Jitin Prasada announced India's entry into semiconductor manufacturing, unveiling a domestic chip and a ₹10,000 crore fund to boost and regulate AI. Meanwhile, Supreme Court's Justice N Kotiswar Singh highlighted ethical concerns about AI in judicial settings, emphasizing its limitations in understanding complex human emotions.

Economists like Arun Kumar outlined the necessity of sustained GDP growth for national development, while awards recognized contributions from former ISRO chairman Dr. S Somanath and other luminaries. The conclave underscored AI as central to India's future, balancing technological advancement with ethical and inclusive considerations.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

Zelenskiy Urges Allies to Rethink Air Defence Amid Drone Incursions

 Global
2
Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturing

Forging Strength: The Transformation of India's Artillery Shell Manufacturin...

 India
3
HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

Tensions Mount After Israel's Strike on Doha

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025