Investors Poised Amid Inflation Data and Market Movements

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Thursday, as investors exercised caution ahead of key inflation data anticipated to impact the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy.

Consumer price readings, expected to rise, will be unveiled at 8:30 a.m. ET. Despite an unexpected drop in producer inflation, current economic signals suggest potential interest rate cuts from the Fed during their upcoming meeting.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's indexes reached record closings, buoyed by a surge in Oracle's shares following a strong forecast. The rally sparked interest in AI-related stocks, contributing to a broader positive start for September.

(With inputs from agencies.)