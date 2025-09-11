Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging: NPCI's Unified Hub

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to transform the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape with a new national unified hub. A top official stated that the framework will allow users to easily find and book charging slots while consolidating payment options into one streamlined process.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is seeking approvals for this ambitious project, according to Additional Secretary Hanif Qureshi. The initiative's goal is to centralize the onboarding of chargers for various vehicle brands and charging points.

Currently, over 103 distinct apps by different manufacturers and operators complicate the charging process for users. NPCI's unified hub will integrate these disparate systems, offering a seamless experience to alleviate consumer concerns about range anxiety and improve the overall EV charging journey.