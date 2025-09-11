Left Menu

Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging: NPCI's Unified Hub

The NPCI has developed a comprehensive framework for a national unified hub, aiming to simplify the process for electric vehicle (EV) users by consolidating multiple charging apps into one platform. This initiative will enable seamless charger discovery, slot booking, and payment, significantly easing EV charging and tackling range anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:30 IST
Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging: NPCI's Unified Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is set to transform the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape with a new national unified hub. A top official stated that the framework will allow users to easily find and book charging slots while consolidating payment options into one streamlined process.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is seeking approvals for this ambitious project, according to Additional Secretary Hanif Qureshi. The initiative's goal is to centralize the onboarding of chargers for various vehicle brands and charging points.

Currently, over 103 distinct apps by different manufacturers and operators complicate the charging process for users. NPCI's unified hub will integrate these disparate systems, offering a seamless experience to alleviate consumer concerns about range anxiety and improve the overall EV charging journey.

TRENDING

1
Deceptive Recruitment: Haryana Youth Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Deceptive Recruitment: Haryana Youth Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 India
2
Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out

Stability in Sugar Production Forecast as Regional Variations Play Out

 India
3
West Bengal's TET Protest: Educators Demand Employment

West Bengal's TET Protest: Educators Demand Employment

 India
4
Empowering Youth: Nalco's Initiative for Skills Development in Odisha

Empowering Youth: Nalco's Initiative for Skills Development in Odisha

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025