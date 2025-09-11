Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Inflation Concerns
Wall Street's key indexes climbed on Thursday as inflation data did not sway expectations for interest rate cuts. Healthcare and technology sectors led the rise, with Centene and Micron Technology making notable gains. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates at its upcoming meetings.
Despite a larger-than-anticipated rise in U.S. consumer prices in August, the market's projections for rate cuts remained unchanged, with the Federal Reserve expected to lower rates by 25 basis points soon. Speculation now points towards three consecutive quarter-point cuts for the remainder of the year.
Among individual stocks, Centene and Micron Technology saw impressive gains due to favorable financial guidance and an upward revision in stock price targets, respectively. Meanwhile, Oracle's stock surged after an optimistic forecast, further fueling interest in AI-linked companies.
