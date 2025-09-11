Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Inflation Concerns

Wall Street's major indexes saw increases on Thursday, bolstered by new inflation data that did not impact expectations for upcoming interest rate cuts. Both healthcare and technology stocks experienced significant gains.

Despite a larger-than-anticipated rise in U.S. consumer prices in August, the market's projections for rate cuts remained unchanged, with the Federal Reserve expected to lower rates by 25 basis points soon. Speculation now points towards three consecutive quarter-point cuts for the remainder of the year.

Among individual stocks, Centene and Micron Technology saw impressive gains due to favorable financial guidance and an upward revision in stock price targets, respectively. Meanwhile, Oracle's stock surged after an optimistic forecast, further fueling interest in AI-linked companies.

