Left Menu

Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Inflation Concerns

Wall Street's key indexes climbed on Thursday as inflation data did not sway expectations for interest rate cuts. Healthcare and technology sectors led the rise, with Centene and Micron Technology making notable gains. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates at its upcoming meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:50 IST
Wall Street's Resilient Rally Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes saw increases on Thursday, bolstered by new inflation data that did not impact expectations for upcoming interest rate cuts. Both healthcare and technology stocks experienced significant gains.

Despite a larger-than-anticipated rise in U.S. consumer prices in August, the market's projections for rate cuts remained unchanged, with the Federal Reserve expected to lower rates by 25 basis points soon. Speculation now points towards three consecutive quarter-point cuts for the remainder of the year.

Among individual stocks, Centene and Micron Technology saw impressive gains due to favorable financial guidance and an upward revision in stock price targets, respectively. Meanwhile, Oracle's stock surged after an optimistic forecast, further fueling interest in AI-linked companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

 India
2
Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

 India
3
Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

 Global
4
Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025