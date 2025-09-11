Bharat Forge and Windracers Join Forces to Elevate UAV Capabilities in India

Bharat Forge Limited has announced a strategic partnership with UK-based Windracers Limited to collaborate on the deployment and localization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India. This milestone agreement was signed during a ceremony in London.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) focuses on deploying Windracers' ULTRA UAVs across India, aiming to address both military and civilian needs. The ULTRA UAV is known for its heavy-lift capabilities, designed for diverse environments, from oceanic regions to high-altitude terrains.

With the support of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, this collaboration aspires to foster technological innovation and enhance aerospace capabilities in line with the objectives of the India-UK Vision 2035. Both companies are set to engage in joint trials and pursue further localization over the initial two-year term of the MoU.