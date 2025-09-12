Left Menu

Trump Tightens Security After Activist's Killing

Following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Trump's team is implementing tighter security measures. This includes relocating a Pentagon ceremony and increasing safety protocols at a New York Yankees game. Broader discussions on enhancing the president's security are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump's administration has initiated a series of heightened security protocols. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Among the immediate actions taken, a Pentagon ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the September 11 attacks has been shifted to a more secure venue, ensuring the safety of all attendees. Furthermore, additional safety measures are set to be enforced during President Trump's attendance at a New York Yankees game on Thursday evening.

These precautions form part of a broader conversation within the President's team about augmenting security for future engagements, emphasizing the growing concern for the President's safety in the wake of recent events.

