U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

The United States is reportedly urging G7 nations to adopt higher tariffs on India and China for procuring Russian oil. The Financial Times revealed this strategy, citing four informed sources. The move aims to intensify economic pressure on Russia while addressing geopolitical alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, the United States is reportedly pushing G7 nations to impose increased tariffs on India and China for purchasing Russian oil, according to the Financial Times.

The report, based on information from four individuals familiar with the discussions, highlights the U.S. effort to tighten economic sanctions on Russia.

This decision underscores a growing effort to leverage trade measures for geopolitical advantage, particularly in Europe and Asia, amid heightened global tensions.

