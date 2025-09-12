U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

In a strategic move, the United States is reportedly pushing G7 nations to impose increased tariffs on India and China for purchasing Russian oil, according to the Financial Times.

The report, based on information from four individuals familiar with the discussions, highlights the U.S. effort to tighten economic sanctions on Russia.

This decision underscores a growing effort to leverage trade measures for geopolitical advantage, particularly in Europe and Asia, amid heightened global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)