Diplomatic Rescue: South Koreans Return After U.S. Immigration Raid

A chartered plane touched down at Incheon airport, returning 300 South Koreans who were detained during a U.S. immigration raid at a battery project site. The return, broadcasted live on TV, concluded a week of intense diplomatic efforts by Seoul aimed at securing their release.

The incident has put a spotlight on the difficulties South Korean businesses experience regarding visa acquisition for specialist workers needed at the U.S. project sites. The situation oftentimes forces workers to rely on the ambiguous areas within U.S. visa regulations.

The governments of the U.S. and South Korea are reportedly discussing the creation of a new visa type to ease these challenges. The chartered flight also transported 10 workers from China, three from Japan, and one from Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)