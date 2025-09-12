Strengthening Skies: France Bolsters Poland's Defense

In a decisive move to bolster Poland's air defense, France has deployed three Rafale fighter jets following recent drone intrusions into Polish airspace. President Emmanuel Macron announced the deployment on Thursday, underscoring Europe's commitment to preserving regional security.

Expressing France's firm stance against external threats, Macron stated, "The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not give in to Russia's increasing intimidation." His announcement came amidst heightened tensions with Russia, demonstrating France's proactive defense strategy.

A French military official confirmed that the warplanes had already been positioned in Poland before the intrusions took place, illustrating France's readiness to support its European allies against potential aggressors.

(With inputs from agencies.)