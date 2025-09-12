Left Menu

RRP Electronics Sets a New Benchmark in Semiconductor Manufacturing

RRP Electronics, supported by Sachin Tendulkar, secures 100 acres in Navi Mumbai for a semiconductor fab. Endorsed by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, the facility aims to boost regional industry, create jobs, and bolster India’s standing in global semiconductor manufacturing. It highlights Maharashtra’s commitment to high-tech growth.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: RRP Electronics, a leading innovator in the semiconductor industry, is expanding its footprint in Navi Mumbai. Backed by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, the company has acquired 100 acres as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, presented the Letter of Comfort to relocate a semiconductor fab from a major Texas-based firm.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted that this move strengthens Maharashtra's position in India's Semiconductor Mission, emphasizing governmental support through infrastructure, policy making, and skill development. The new semiconductor facility is expected to advance industrial growth, enhance employment, and bolster Maharashtra's leadership in high-tech manufacturing.

Chairman of RRP Electronics, Rajendra Chodankar, expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra government for its unwavering support. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in RRP's journey towards self-reliance in semiconductors. With an ability to produce 1.25 lakh wafers monthly, this project positions Maharashtra at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry. For more information about RRP Electronics, visit www.rrpelectronics.com.

