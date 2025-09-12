Diplomatic Tensions Rise: The U.S. Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

A contingent of 300 South Korean workers arrived home on Friday, marking the end of a contentious episode following their detention during a large-scale U.S. immigration raid at a battery project site in Georgia. The workers, donning face masks, were met with cheers and relief as they disembarked a chartered plane at Incheon airport, greeted by officials including South Korea's presidential chief of staff.

Their return concludes a tumultuous week of negotiations by Seoul officials to secure their release, after they were initially detained in handcuffs and shackles, sparking outrage in South Korea, a staunch U.S. ally. The issue highlights a longstanding challenge South Korean businesses face with visa procurement for specialist workers, sometimes resulting in reliance on ambiguous visa regulations.

The fallout from the raid has posed a potential threat to U.S.-South Korea relations, at a critical moment when both nations are finalizing a trade deal, incorporating a $350 billion investment fund for strategic U.S. industries. In response, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has called for the development of a new visa category to facilitate smoother operations for Korean businesses in the U.S.