Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Intervention

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have adjusted their entry-level prepaid plans, leading the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to seek clarification. Despite one operator confirming the withdrawal, TRAI sees no immediate need for regulatory intervention as the situation is under review.

Updated: 12-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:26 IST
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently sought clarity from major telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, regarding changes in their entry-level prepaid tariff plans. Despite modifications to these plans, TRAI has determined that no urgent intervention is required as of now.

Reports suggested the removal of these plans, prompting TRAI to ask both companies for their factual stance. Confirmations were received that while one operator has entirely withdrawn the plan online, it remains available in stores. Conversely, the other continues to offer it through its physical outlets.

The responses from Jio and Airtel are currently being scrutinized by TRAI for compliance with regulatory standards. Despite the removal of Jio's and Airtel's Rs 249 plan from their respective online platforms, TRAI sources have indicated that there is no pressing need for immediate intervention.

