NATO's Eastern Sentry: A Dynamic Defense Strategy in Response to Russian Drone Incursions

NATO has launched Operation Eastern Sentry to enhance defense across Europe's eastern flank following Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace. This move aims to demonstrate NATO's defense capabilities with assets from various allies. The operation promotes a flexible response strategy to adapt to emerging threats.

Updated: 12-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:27 IST
NATO has initiated Operation Eastern Sentry, a strategic military endeavor aimed at fortifying the eastern flank of Europe after Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace earlier this week, according to Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Rutte emphasized NATO's unwavering resolve at a Brussels press conference, accompanied by NATO's top commander, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich. The operation brings together military assets from Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and others.

Grynkewich outlined the operation's adaptive nature, enhancing NATO's defensive posture along its eastern border from the Baltic to the Balkans. This approach aims to keep adversaries unsteady while responding fluidly to threats as they arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

