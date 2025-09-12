NATO's Eastern Sentry: A Dynamic Defense Strategy in Response to Russian Drone Incursions

NATO has initiated Operation Eastern Sentry, a strategic military endeavor aimed at fortifying the eastern flank of Europe after Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace earlier this week, according to Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Rutte emphasized NATO's unwavering resolve at a Brussels press conference, accompanied by NATO's top commander, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich. The operation brings together military assets from Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and others.

Grynkewich outlined the operation's adaptive nature, enhancing NATO's defensive posture along its eastern border from the Baltic to the Balkans. This approach aims to keep adversaries unsteady while responding fluidly to threats as they arise.

