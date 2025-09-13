U.S. Dominates 4x400m Mixed Relay at World Championships
The United States triumphed in the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Championships, avenging their Olympic loss to the Netherlands. With a solid strategy and strong team, they finished with a championship record time, while the Netherlands claimed silver and Belgium secured bronze.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:49 IST
The United States delivered a commanding performance to clinch the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Championships, marking their third win in the event since its 2019 inception.
The team secured a championship-record time of 3:08.80, outpacing the Netherlands, who settled for silver, and Belgium, who earned their first bronze.
Bryce Deadmon, leading off for the U.S., established an early advantage, which was expanded by Lynna Irby-Jackson and Jenoah McKiver's impressive laps, ultimately secured by Alexis Holmes' finish.
Advertisement