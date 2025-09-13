U.S. Dominates 4x400m Mixed Relay at World Championships

The United States delivered a commanding performance to clinch the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Championships, marking their third win in the event since its 2019 inception.

The team secured a championship-record time of 3:08.80, outpacing the Netherlands, who settled for silver, and Belgium, who earned their first bronze.

Bryce Deadmon, leading off for the U.S., established an early advantage, which was expanded by Lynna Irby-Jackson and Jenoah McKiver's impressive laps, ultimately secured by Alexis Holmes' finish.