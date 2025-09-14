Left Menu

Trump-Xi Summit: Uncertain Paths Amid Tensions

China has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to a summit in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, but unresolved trade and fentanyl issues hinder a response. A Beijing summit appears unlikely and a lower-profile meeting at the October APEC forum in South Korea seems more feasible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 04:16 IST
Trump-Xi Summit: Uncertain Paths Amid Tensions

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, China has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a summit in Beijing with President Xi Jinping. Despite this gesture, sources report that the White House has not yet confirmed attendance due to ongoing disagreements in trade and the fentanyl crisis.

The Financial Times suggests that stagnation in talks between the two nations has diminished the likelihood of a high-profile Beijing summit. Instead, a more discreet meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea this October is being considered.

Attempts to verify these claims with Reuters were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Lawmakers Push Sanctions Bill to Combat Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Lawmakers Push Sanctions Bill to Combat Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Ghana-Deportation Controversy: End Run Around US Court Orders?

Ghana-Deportation Controversy: End Run Around US Court Orders?

 Global
3
Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Achievements and Unexpected Moves

Sports Highlights: Record-Breaking Achievements and Unexpected Moves

 Global
4
World Amid Tensions: Global Powers React to Escalating Crises

World Amid Tensions: Global Powers React to Escalating Crises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025