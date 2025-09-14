Trump-Xi Summit: Uncertain Paths Amid Tensions
China has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to a summit in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, but unresolved trade and fentanyl issues hinder a response. A Beijing summit appears unlikely and a lower-profile meeting at the October APEC forum in South Korea seems more feasible.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, China has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a summit in Beijing with President Xi Jinping. Despite this gesture, sources report that the White House has not yet confirmed attendance due to ongoing disagreements in trade and the fentanyl crisis.
The Financial Times suggests that stagnation in talks between the two nations has diminished the likelihood of a high-profile Beijing summit. Instead, a more discreet meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea this October is being considered.
Attempts to verify these claims with Reuters were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.
