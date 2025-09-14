Trump-Xi Summit: Uncertain Paths Amid Tensions

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, China has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a summit in Beijing with President Xi Jinping. Despite this gesture, sources report that the White House has not yet confirmed attendance due to ongoing disagreements in trade and the fentanyl crisis.

The Financial Times suggests that stagnation in talks between the two nations has diminished the likelihood of a high-profile Beijing summit. Instead, a more discreet meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea this October is being considered.

Attempts to verify these claims with Reuters were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.