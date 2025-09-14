The Hunt for Lost AirPods: A Rapido Ride Turns into a Heartwarming Adventure
Bengaluru marketer Palak Malhotra retrieved her AirPods after accidentally dropping them in an autorickshaw, thanks to the kindness of a Rapido driver named Darshan. Using Apple's 'Find My' feature, they located the missing gadgets after an adventurous 90-minute journey through the city.
- Country:
- India
In a series of unexpected events, Palak Malhotra's simple commute home became an adventurous quest to recover her lost AirPods in Bengaluru.
It all began when Malhotra realized she had left her AirPods in an autorickshaw. Using Apple's 'Find My' feature, she tracked their movement across HSR Layout, leading to an unprecedented chase alongside a new Rapido driver, Darshan.
After a determined 90-minute search involving multiple stops, they confronted another passenger who eventually returned the AirPods. The story culminates with Darshan's inspiring revelation of driving his father's auto to fund his MBA, adding layers to the narrative of kindness and determination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AirPods
- Bengaluru
- Palak Malhotra
- Rapido
- adventure
- Darshan
- commute
- Find My
- autorickshaw
- technology
ALSO READ
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra
Delhi Launches Lifetime 'Saheli Smart Card' for Women and Transgender Commuters
Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat: A Harmonious Blend of Adventure and Heritage in Madhya Pradesh
Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles
Court Denies Actor Darshan's Transfer in Renukaswamy Murder Case