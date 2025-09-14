Left Menu

The Hunt for Lost AirPods: A Rapido Ride Turns into a Heartwarming Adventure

Bengaluru marketer Palak Malhotra retrieved her AirPods after accidentally dropping them in an autorickshaw, thanks to the kindness of a Rapido driver named Darshan. Using Apple's 'Find My' feature, they located the missing gadgets after an adventurous 90-minute journey through the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:37 IST
In a series of unexpected events, Palak Malhotra's simple commute home became an adventurous quest to recover her lost AirPods in Bengaluru.

It all began when Malhotra realized she had left her AirPods in an autorickshaw. Using Apple's 'Find My' feature, she tracked their movement across HSR Layout, leading to an unprecedented chase alongside a new Rapido driver, Darshan.

After a determined 90-minute search involving multiple stops, they confronted another passenger who eventually returned the AirPods. The story culminates with Darshan's inspiring revelation of driving his father's auto to fund his MBA, adding layers to the narrative of kindness and determination.

