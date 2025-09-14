Left Menu

Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Amid Labor Market Concerns

Investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's response to the weakening U.S. labor market, with expectations of an interest rate cut. Despite hotter-than-expected inflation data, market players predict a 25 basis point reduction. Tech stocks, especially AI-related, continue to drive market gains, highlighted by a surge in Oracle shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:38 IST
Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Amid Labor Market Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve as it prepares to address concerns over the faltering U.S. labor market by potentially implementing the first interest rate cut in nine months.

While recent inflation data exceeded expectations, it did little to deter predictions of a 25-basis-point rate cut scheduled for next Wednesday, reflecting a continuing focus on employment support amidst positive corporate earnings and stabilized trade relations.

Market attention is also drawn to significant gains in AI technology stocks, highlighted by a remarkable 36% surge in Oracle shares, underscoring the rapid developments within the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Future: Development and Security Under Double-Engine Governance

Assam's Future: Development and Security Under Double-Engine Governance

 India
2
France Triumphs in Rugby Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot

France Triumphs in Rugby Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot

 United Kingdom
3
Pioneering Growth: India's First Bamboo Bio-Ethanol Plant Inaugurated by PM Modi

Pioneering Growth: India's First Bamboo Bio-Ethanol Plant Inaugurated by PM ...

 India
4
Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-4 to China in Asia Cup final to miss out on direct qualification for next year's World Cup.

Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-4 to China in Asia Cup final to miss ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025