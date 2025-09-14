Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Amid Labor Market Concerns

Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve as it prepares to address concerns over the faltering U.S. labor market by potentially implementing the first interest rate cut in nine months.

While recent inflation data exceeded expectations, it did little to deter predictions of a 25-basis-point rate cut scheduled for next Wednesday, reflecting a continuing focus on employment support amidst positive corporate earnings and stabilized trade relations.

Market attention is also drawn to significant gains in AI technology stocks, highlighted by a remarkable 36% surge in Oracle shares, underscoring the rapid developments within the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)