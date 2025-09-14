Investors Anticipate Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Amid Labor Market Concerns
Investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's response to the weakening U.S. labor market, with expectations of an interest rate cut. Despite hotter-than-expected inflation data, market players predict a 25 basis point reduction. Tech stocks, especially AI-related, continue to drive market gains, highlighted by a surge in Oracle shares.
Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve as it prepares to address concerns over the faltering U.S. labor market by potentially implementing the first interest rate cut in nine months.
While recent inflation data exceeded expectations, it did little to deter predictions of a 25-basis-point rate cut scheduled for next Wednesday, reflecting a continuing focus on employment support amidst positive corporate earnings and stabilized trade relations.
Market attention is also drawn to significant gains in AI technology stocks, highlighted by a remarkable 36% surge in Oracle shares, underscoring the rapid developments within the technology sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
