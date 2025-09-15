Left Menu

Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Ebola vaccination begins in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO says

The World Health Organization on Sunday said it had begun vaccinating frontline health workers and contacts of people infected with Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province, where an outbreak has been declared.

The WHO said an initial 400 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine from the country's stockpile of 2,000 doses have been delivered to Bulape, which is the outbreak's epicentre.

US FDA clears Apple Watch hypertension feature

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Apple to roll out a hypertension detection feature on some of its smartwatches, the health regulator said in a statement late on Friday. The company unveiled a blood pressure monitor in its latest Apple Watch at a September 9 event, where it also introduced a refreshed iPhone lineup, including a slimmer iPhone Air.

Trump officials to link child deaths to COVID shots, Washington Post reports

Trump health officials are planning to link COVID vaccines to the deaths of 25 children as they consider limiting access to the shots, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing four people familiar with the matter. The findings appear to be based on information submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, VAERS, that contains unverified reports of side effects or bad experiences with vaccines, the report added.

UnitedHealth sought to meet with Trump, WSJ reports

UnitedHealth has sought meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, although it has not secured one yet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The attempts are part of a bolstered lobbying effort in Washington, D.C., by the top U.S. health insurer at a time it faces numerous regulatory challenges, the paper reported.

