Kremlin says taking Russian assets will harm the financial system
Updated: 15-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:19 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that expropriation of frozen Russian assets by European states would harm the Western financial system.
Reuters reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants the European Union to find a new way to finance Ukraine's defence against Russia using the cash balances associated with Russian assets frozen in Europe.
Russia earlier on Monday warned it would go after any European state that sought to take its assets.
