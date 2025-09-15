Left Menu

Medicover Hospitals planning IPO in 2026: CMD Anil Krishna

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:17 IST
Medicover Hospitals, a city-based super-specialty healthcare chain, is planning to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026 to support its expansion of infrastructure and reduction of debt burden.

Medicover on Monday announced significant expansion plans in Telangana with the addition of two new multi-specialty hospitals here, a press release said.

Speaking at a media interaction, Dr Anil Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Medicover Hospitals, said the group has set a turnover target of Rs 2,000 crore for the current financial year.

The expansion includes exploring key markets outside the Telugu states, particularly Bengaluru and Pune and increasing Medicover's overall capacity to around 6,400 beds across India, he added.

