Myntra Jabong India cuts losses to Rs 998 cr in FY25
Myntra Jabong India, the business-to-business wholesale entity of Myntra, has reported narrowing of losses for FY25 to about Rs 998 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.
The losses, on a standalone basis, were at Rs 1,190.4 crore in FY24.
An email sent to Myntra did not elicit a response.
The company's revenue from operations rose nearly 5 per cent to Rs 6,012.6 crore in FY25, from Rs 5,736.1 crore in FY24.
The total income was up 5.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,094.1 crore for FY25.
