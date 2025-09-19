FDA's Softer Stance: New Pilot Program Eases Nicotine Pouch Regulations

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to ease regulations on nicotine pouch manufacturers through a new pilot program, marking a potential softening in its approach to smoking alternatives under the Trump administration.

Historically, the FDA has imposed rigorous testing on nicotine products, requiring companies to conduct costly studies demonstrating the products' net public health benefit. However, this pilot will waive certain study requirements, suggesting a shift toward easing barriers for smoking alternative manufacturers.

Major players such as Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco are poised to benefit, though former FDA officials express concerns about youth use and the necessity of product-specific studies to ensure public health benefits are realized.

