Controversy Surrounds Trump’s Proposed H-1B Visa Fee Hike

US lawmakers and community leaders criticize President Trump's plan to increase H-1B visa application fees to $100,000, calling it a reckless move that could harm the US IT industry. They warn of negative impacts on the economy and potential loss of global talent to competitors like Canada and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 07:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US lawmakers and community leaders have expressed strong opposition to President Donald Trump's proposal to raise H-1B visa application fees to $100,000. They label the initiative as both reckless and unfortunate, predicting a significant negative impact on the IT industry.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi emphasized that the fee hike could deter high-skilled workers essential for innovation and economic growth in the United States. Many H-1B holders eventually become citizens contributing substantially to the US economy.

Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to President Biden, warned that the sharp increase in fees could undermine the technology sector's competitive edge by deterring top global talent. He urged a balanced reform approach, highlighting potential gains for competitors such as Canada and Europe.

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

