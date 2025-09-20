Controversy Surrounds Trump’s Proposed H-1B Visa Fee Hike

US lawmakers and community leaders have expressed strong opposition to President Donald Trump's proposal to raise H-1B visa application fees to $100,000. They label the initiative as both reckless and unfortunate, predicting a significant negative impact on the IT industry.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi emphasized that the fee hike could deter high-skilled workers essential for innovation and economic growth in the United States. Many H-1B holders eventually become citizens contributing substantially to the US economy.

Ajay Bhutoria, a former advisor to President Biden, warned that the sharp increase in fees could undermine the technology sector's competitive edge by deterring top global talent. He urged a balanced reform approach, highlighting potential gains for competitors such as Canada and Europe.