Left Menu

TikTok's Future: U.S.-China Agreement Outlined

A new agreement between Washington and Beijing outlines TikTok's future U.S. operations, proposing six out of seven board seats for Americans and data storage in the U.S. This decision aims to prevent TikTok's shutdown while keeping ByteDance's influence limited to under 20% in a joint venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:22 IST
TikTok's Future: U.S.-China Agreement Outlined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An agreement between Washington and Beijing charts TikTok's operations in the U.S., granting six out of seven board seats to Americans, a top White House official confirmed.

The deal also requires American user data to be stored in U.S.-based cloud services managed by Oracle. President Donald Trump seeks a final deal to preempt the shutdown ordered by Congress, potentially occurring by January 2025 if ByteDance's U.S. assets aren't sold.

While Trump and China's President Xi Jinping discuss the matter, U.S. officials stress current arrangements, including algorithm control by the U.S., safeguarding American users from manipulation. ByteDance will retain less than 20% of the controlling joint venture stock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
2
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
3
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India
4
Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025