Segway's Push for a Greener Future: Key Partners Conference 2025
Segway hosted its 2025 Micro Mobility Global Key Partners Conference in Changzhou, China, focusing on strategic collaboration and showcasing innovations in micro-mobility. The event emphasized sustainable, smart transportation solutions, and highlighted Segway's dedication to meeting consumer needs with advanced technology. The company aims to enhance regional growth and global market presence.
Segway, the international giant in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, successfully convened the 2025 Segway Micro Mobility Global Key Partners Conference at its Changzhou flagship factory. Running from September 18–19 under the banner 'Lead the Ride, Shape the Future', the event highlighted Segway's pivotal role in driving the industry towards sustainable, smart transportation solutions.
The conference welcomed leading distributors and retail partners worldwide, providing a platform to strengthen strategic alliances and explore growth in the evolving micro-mobility market. Attendees experienced Segway's latest electric scooters, bikes, and specialized off-road vehicles, gaining firsthand insight into Segway's research, manufacturing, and retail prowess.
Envisioning a future of collaboration and innovation, Segway stresses the necessity of global cooperation and market adaptation. President Vincent Chen underscored the brand's commitment to innovation centering around user needs, aiming to produce safer and smarter transportation. The company plans to advance its worldwide marketing to highlight its youthful, reliable, and innovative brand values.
