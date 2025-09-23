Rocket's $15M Seed Boost Ignites AI-Powered App Innovation
Rocket, an AI-driven app-building platform, announced a $15M Seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel. The funds will enhance R&D and global expansion, with a new North American HQ in Palo Alto. Founded in Surat, India, Rocket eases the complexity of app development with natural language transformation.
Rocket, an innovative AI-powered app-building platform, has announced raising $15 million in Seed funding. The round was led by prominent investors Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with further investment from Together Fund.
This significant investment will bolster Rocket's research and development efforts, accelerate product innovation, and facilitate the expansion of its global footprint, including establishing a new North American headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Originating in Surat, India, and founded by Vishal Virani, Rahul Shingala, and Deepak Dhanak, Rocket has quickly established a presence internationally to support its growing user base.
Unlike traditional AI tools that generate code snippets, Rocket enables seamless transformation from ideas to fully functional applications. With over 400,000 users across 180 countries, Rocket is democratizing software development and making app creation accessible to all, from startups to large enterprises.
