Sudarshan Chakra: India’s Next-Gen Air Defense Vision

India's proposed air defense system, Sudarshan Chakra, aims to integrate counter-drone, UAV, and hypersonic systems, representing a comprehensive security solution. Highlighting past conflicts, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit stresses the importance of staying ahead of adversaries through innovation, self-reliance, and economic prudence, urging the defense industry toward a 'Think in India' mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:23 IST
Sudarshan Chakra: India’s Next-Gen Air Defense Vision
India is poised to revolutionize its military defenses with the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defense system, which promises to be the 'mother of all air defense systems' by integrating advanced counter-drone, UAV, and hypersonic defense capabilities.

Addressing the 'Counter UAVs & Air Defence Systems: Future of Modern Warfare' conference, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit emphasized the necessity for India to outpace its adversaries in innovation and strategy, referencing lessons learned from global conflicts and operations like Sindoor.

The envisioned system, heralded as India's version of Israel's Iron Dome, underscores a shift towards technological self-reliance, leveraging AI and comprehensive integration of sensors and missiles to form an impenetrable defense shield.

