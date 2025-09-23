Sudarshan Chakra: India’s Next-Gen Air Defense Vision

India is poised to revolutionize its military defenses with the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defense system, which promises to be the 'mother of all air defense systems' by integrating advanced counter-drone, UAV, and hypersonic defense capabilities.

Addressing the 'Counter UAVs & Air Defence Systems: Future of Modern Warfare' conference, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit emphasized the necessity for India to outpace its adversaries in innovation and strategy, referencing lessons learned from global conflicts and operations like Sindoor.

The envisioned system, heralded as India's version of Israel's Iron Dome, underscores a shift towards technological self-reliance, leveraging AI and comprehensive integration of sensors and missiles to form an impenetrable defense shield.

(With inputs from agencies.)