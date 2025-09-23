Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Declaration: Paving the Way for India's Digital Future

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance concluded with the adoption of the 'Visakhapatnam Declaration,' focusing on digital transformation across India. It highlighted the extension of digital governance to remote regions and the adoption of AI-driven platforms for better citizen services, emphasizing cybersecurity, inclusivity, and innovative service delivery.

The 28th National Conference on e-Governance concluded in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant moment in India's digital transformation efforts. The conference, themed 'Viksit Bharat: Civil Service and Digital Transformation,' resulted in the adoption of the 'Visakhapatnam Declaration.'

Key elements of the declaration include enhancing digital governance in regions with connectivity challenges, particularly in the North-East and Ladakh. It also calls for scaling AI-driven platforms like Digital India BHASHINI for multilingual citizen services and outlines initiatives for advancing agritech through the National Agri Stack.

Cybersecurity and digital trust were underscored as national priorities, with robust measures like zero-trust architecture and AI-enabled monitoring being essential. Secretary V Srinivas praised Andhra Pradesh for hosting the substantive event, highlighting its role in shaping India's e-governance vision.

