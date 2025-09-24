Left Menu

Alibaba Unveils Ai Milestone with Qwen3-Max

Alibaba's newest AI language model, Qwen3-Max, boasts over 1 trillion parameters, highlighting its capabilities in code generation and autonomous agent functions. This advancement marks Alibaba's intensified foray into the field of artificial intelligence technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:19 IST
Alibaba Unveils Ai Milestone with Qwen3-Max
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba has taken a significant step forward in the artificial intelligence sector with the launch of its most advanced language model, the Qwen3-Max.

Announced during their annual Apsara Conference, the Qwen3-Max is a testament to Alibaba's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology.

With more than 1 trillion parameters, this new model showcases exceptional prowess in code generation and the automation of agent tasks, according to Alibaba Cloud's Chief Technology Officer, Zhou Jingren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

 Global
2
Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

 India
3
BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

 India
4
Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI's CLAT-PG Hiring Criteria

Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI's CLAT-PG Hiring Criteria

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025