Alibaba Unveils Ai Milestone with Qwen3-Max

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba has taken a significant step forward in the artificial intelligence sector with the launch of its most advanced language model, the Qwen3-Max.

Announced during their annual Apsara Conference, the Qwen3-Max is a testament to Alibaba's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology.

With more than 1 trillion parameters, this new model showcases exceptional prowess in code generation and the automation of agent tasks, according to Alibaba Cloud's Chief Technology Officer, Zhou Jingren.

