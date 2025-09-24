Alibaba Unveils Ai Milestone with Qwen3-Max
Alibaba's newest AI language model, Qwen3-Max, boasts over 1 trillion parameters, highlighting its capabilities in code generation and autonomous agent functions. This advancement marks Alibaba's intensified foray into the field of artificial intelligence technology.
Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba has taken a significant step forward in the artificial intelligence sector with the launch of its most advanced language model, the Qwen3-Max.
Announced during their annual Apsara Conference, the Qwen3-Max is a testament to Alibaba's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology.
With more than 1 trillion parameters, this new model showcases exceptional prowess in code generation and the automation of agent tasks, according to Alibaba Cloud's Chief Technology Officer, Zhou Jingren.
