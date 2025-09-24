Left Menu

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd, India, and HIT, Taiwan, unveil a program producing silicon carbide wafers from red mud-derived silicon. Tested by Taiwan's semiconductor experts, it positions India as a leader in sustainable materials for the industry, supporting 'Make in India' and global technological collaboration.

Updated: 24-09-2025 10:55 IST
Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd, based in India, along with HIT of Taiwan, has launched an innovative proof of concept to create silicon carbide wafers from red mud-derived silicon. This project underscores India's rising role as a pioneer in sustainable material innovation for the semiconductor industry.

Conducted in collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Industry experts, the testing marks a significant advancement in leveraging industrial byproducts, such as those from National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), to bolster India's domestic manufacturing capabilities. This initiative aims to align with the 'Make in India' strategy, boosting energy efficiency and reducing import reliance.

Taiwan's involvement as a testing partner not only fortifies its reputation for high-performance wafer validation but also highlights successful cross-border collaborations in strengthening supply chains. This sustainable metallurgy innovation positions the region as a key player in meeting environmental and economic goals.

