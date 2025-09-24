Abhishek Maheshwari Takes the Helm at OneAssist: A New Era in Consumer Solutions

OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt has announced Abhishek Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic leadership change was unveiled on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment for the company.

Maheshwari will guide OneAssist through its next phase of growth, focusing on expanding business operations into new categories and markets, while driving the company's profitability. He will also spearhead the integration of artificial intelligence to improve customer service and enhance product delivery.

As part of the rapidly advancing InsurTech sector in India, OneAssist is capitalizing on the increasing digital adoption and consumer interest in assistance solutions. With a strong network of over 3,000 partners and coverage across 19,000 pin codes, the company is poised for significant advancements, exploring both organic and inorganic growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)