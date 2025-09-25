Left Menu

Australia Leads the Charge: Unprecedented Teen Social Media Ban

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a groundbreaking teen social media ban in New York, aimed at protecting children under 16 from potential harms. Australia's initiative, observed by global governments, utilizes AI for age estimation without blanket verification, inspired by negative mental health impacts on teens.

In a pioneering move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted his government's world-first ban on teen social media, which will take effect in December. Addressing an event in New York, he emphasized the growing challenges posed by digital platforms to children, stressing the initiative's significance.

The ban mandates social media companies to employ artificial intelligence and behavioral data to estimate user age, rather than implementing blanket age-verification. While acknowledging its imperfections, Albanese underscored the measure as a critical advancement in safeguarding young users from online harms.

The effort, which delays the legal age to join social media from 13 to 16, has inspired global leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She expressed admiration for Australia's approach and indicated that Europe would learn from the initiative, aiming to protect the next generation from digital risks.

