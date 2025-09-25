CloudHQ's Ambitious $4.8 Billion Data Center Investment in Mexico

In a significant technological advancement, U.S. technology giant CloudHQ has announced a $4.8 billion investment to establish six data centers in Mexico's central Queretaro state. Spearheaded by Chief Operating Officer Keith Harney, this move aims to boost cloud computing and artificial intelligence capabilities in the area.

During a press conference attended by Mexico's president and economy minister, Harney disclosed that CloudHQ seeks a long-term tenant lease before starting the construction process. This strategic approach highlights the company's commitment to sustaining long-term operations in Mexico.

The upcoming data centers will incorporate a cutting-edge waterless cooling system, emphasizing CloudHQ's dedication to environmentally friendly initiatives while shaping the future of technology in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)