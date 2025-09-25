Left Menu

CloudHQ's Ambitious $4.8 Billion Data Center Investment in Mexico

CloudHQ, a leading U.S. tech company, is set to invest $4.8 billion in building six data centers in Mexico's Queretaro state. These centers will support cloud computing and artificial intelligence, featuring a waterless cooling system, and signify a significant technological advancement in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant technological advancement, U.S. technology giant CloudHQ has announced a $4.8 billion investment to establish six data centers in Mexico's central Queretaro state. Spearheaded by Chief Operating Officer Keith Harney, this move aims to boost cloud computing and artificial intelligence capabilities in the area.

During a press conference attended by Mexico's president and economy minister, Harney disclosed that CloudHQ seeks a long-term tenant lease before starting the construction process. This strategic approach highlights the company's commitment to sustaining long-term operations in Mexico.

The upcoming data centers will incorporate a cutting-edge waterless cooling system, emphasizing CloudHQ's dedication to environmentally friendly initiatives while shaping the future of technology in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

