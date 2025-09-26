Left Menu

Google Faces New EU Regulatory Hurdle Under Digital Markets Act

Google is expected to receive its first fine under the EU's new Digital Markets Act, following accusations of unfair competitive practices with its vertical search engines. This comes after a previous, substantial fine for antitrust violations. Discussions remain open, with Google attempting to address concerns.

In an evolving legal landscape, Alphabet's Google is on the brink of encountering its first fine under the European Union's stringent new Digital Markets Act, which seeks to regulate tech giants. Insider sources reveal that the European Commission is in the process of drafting the penalty decision.

The tech behemoth was fined 2.95 billion euros earlier this month for antitrust violations concerning its online display technology services and ad exchange dominance. Now, the new charges revolve around Google's apparent favoritism towards its own vertical search engines, such as Google Shopping, over competitors.

Despite Google's efforts to rectify the situation, criticism persists from sectors like travel and retail. The case's resolution is further complicated by external factors such as U.S. trade tensions and criticisms of the EU's technology regulations.

