TikTok's Future Secured: Trump's Executive Order Sets New Path
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to address national security concerns and ensure the continued operation of TikTok in the US. A proposed deal involves American investors acquiring a significant stake, with ByteDance retaining a minority position, reshaping the popular social media platform's ownership.
In a move to balance national security with social media engagement, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that ensures TikTok's continued operation in the United States under new terms. The decision involves a strategic framework where American investors will acquire significant ownership, reducing ByteDance's influence on the platform.
With China's President Xi Jinping reportedly approving the deal, significant changes loom for TikTok, particularly impacting how young Americans consume online content. The new structure will see TikTok spun into a US joint venture, largely owned by Oracle and Silver Lake Partners, among other investors.
Despite Beijing's initial resistance, the concession allows for ongoing US-China trade negotiations. The deal could address security concerns surrounding TikTok's algorithm, crucial to maintaining user confidence and limiting potential Chinese governmental influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
