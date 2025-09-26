Left Menu

STL and Netomnia: A Dynamic Partnership Driving UK’s Full-Fibre Revolution

STL has expanded its partnership with Netomnia, advancing the UK's full-fibre network. Together, they provide cutting-edge optical solutions enabling Netomnia to efficiently connect millions of premises. This collaboration not only enhances network rollout speed but also reduces costs and carbon footprint, ultimately transforming digital connectivity in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

STL, a prominent player in optical and digital solutions, has strengthened its partnership with the UK's second-largest alternative network provider, Netomnia. Their collaboration aims to co-develop optical solutions for Netomnia's capital-efficient and forward-looking full-fibre network across the UK.

Netomnia is actively deploying a robust 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network designed for scalability and efficiency. Alongside partners YouFibre and brsk, Netomnia now reaches 2.8 million serviceable premises, with 400,000 already connected. They target five million serviceable premises by 2027.

With nearly 20 years of regional experience, STL is crucial in Netomnia's rapid network expansion. The new multi-year partnership enables STL to deliver full FTTH connectivity solutions, enhancing rollout speed and optimizing material usage, all while minimizing the total cost of ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

