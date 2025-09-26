STL and Netomnia: A Dynamic Partnership Driving UK’s Full-Fibre Revolution

STL, a prominent player in optical and digital solutions, has strengthened its partnership with the UK's second-largest alternative network provider, Netomnia. Their collaboration aims to co-develop optical solutions for Netomnia's capital-efficient and forward-looking full-fibre network across the UK.

Netomnia is actively deploying a robust 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network designed for scalability and efficiency. Alongside partners YouFibre and brsk, Netomnia now reaches 2.8 million serviceable premises, with 400,000 already connected. They target five million serviceable premises by 2027.

With nearly 20 years of regional experience, STL is crucial in Netomnia's rapid network expansion. The new multi-year partnership enables STL to deliver full FTTH connectivity solutions, enhancing rollout speed and optimizing material usage, all while minimizing the total cost of ownership.

