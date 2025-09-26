Left Menu

Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

Meta Platforms is launching an ad-free subscription for Facebook and Instagram users in the UK. The paid option allows users to avoid ads while providing an alternative under increasing regulatory scrutiny. This change follows similar moves in the EU to align with privacy rules and address data concerns.

26-09-2025
Meta Platforms has announced it will introduce a new ad-free subscription option for Facebook and Instagram users in the United Kingdom. Users will soon have the choice to pay a monthly fee or continue using the services for free, albeit with targeted advertisements. This initiative comes as European regulators intensify their scrutiny of advertising models.

The subscription is priced at 2.99 pounds ($3.99) for web users and 3.99 pounds on iOS and Android platforms. This effort mirrors Meta's compliance strategy in the European Union, where similar data privacy concerns have prompted the rollout of subscription services. This move is a direct response to the UK's data protection authority's apprehensions surrounding the handling of personal information by digital platforms.

Meta's ad-free subscription aims to give users greater control over their online interactions while maintaining the company's capacity to offer free ad-supported services. This industry-wide shift towards privacy-conscious options is also reflected in adjustments made by other tech giants, such as Apple and Google, facing regulatory demands. Meta's reliance on advertising, which comprised 98% of its $164.5 billion revenue last year, underscores the delicate balance between applying privacy rules and sustaining ad sales.

