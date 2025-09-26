Left Menu

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Digital Milestone

BSNL's indigenous 4G network is set for inauguration by PM Modi, targeting 98,000 sites, including Northeast states like Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide with 1,278 towers and a focus on upgrading to 5G, enhancing connectivity in remote regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to officially inaugurate BSNL's indigenous 4G network on Saturday, bringing enhanced telecommunications services to 12 districts in Meghalaya, nine in Mizoram, and eight in Tripura, officials have revealed.

The comprehensive roll-out aims to cover 98,000 sites nationwide, with the launch taking place in Jharsuguda, Odisha. In the Northeast, 1,278 towers are planned, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,092 crore.

This expansion includes the Border Outpost Project to boost connectivity in remote areas, with future upgrades to 5G envisioned. BSNL officials claim the project will significantly breach the digital divide and assert the company's path back to profitability, buoyed by government-led initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

