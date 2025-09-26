BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Digital Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to officially inaugurate BSNL's indigenous 4G network on Saturday, bringing enhanced telecommunications services to 12 districts in Meghalaya, nine in Mizoram, and eight in Tripura, officials have revealed.

The comprehensive roll-out aims to cover 98,000 sites nationwide, with the launch taking place in Jharsuguda, Odisha. In the Northeast, 1,278 towers are planned, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,092 crore.

This expansion includes the Border Outpost Project to boost connectivity in remote areas, with future upgrades to 5G envisioned. BSNL officials claim the project will significantly breach the digital divide and assert the company's path back to profitability, buoyed by government-led initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)