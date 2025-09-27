Kim Jong Un Sharpens North Korea's Nuclear Arsenal
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emphasized the importance of advancing the country's nuclear capabilities to protect national sovereignty and security. Meeting with nuclear officials, he designated this as North Korea's top priority. Continuous development is needed for the nuclear program, according to state media.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has intensified efforts to bolster the nation's nuclear program, as reported by state media on Saturday.
During a meeting on Friday with prominent officials and scientists from North Korea's nuclear weapons research institutions, Kim underscored that enhancing the nuclear response posture is paramount for the country.
Reports indicate that North Korea has pursued nuclear weapons development for decades, engaging in covert uranium enrichment operations capable of producing up to 20 nuclear weapons annually.
