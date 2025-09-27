Left Menu

India's Telecommunication Revolution: BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Stack Unveiled

Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, marking India's move into an elite group of telecom equipment manufacturers. This launch is part of a digital mission to connect over 26,700 villages, with solar-powered towers supporting sustainability. More than 97,500 4G towers have been commissioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jharsuguda | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:07 IST
In a significant advancement for telecommunication infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack on Saturday, highlighting India's inclusion in the prestigious league of telecom equipment manufacturers.

Coinciding with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's silver jubilee, the Prime Minister also commissioned over 97,500 mobile 4G towers. Notably, 92,600 of these leverage indigenous technology, built at the expense of around Rs 37,000 crore.

The rollout signals a transformative stride toward a Digital India, aligning with the commitment to bridge the digital divide and aid rural empowerment. Solar-powered, these towers represent sustainable infrastructure, marking India's largest green telecom site cluster.

