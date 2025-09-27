Digital Leap: Maharashtra Set for 90% Government Service Digitization
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the digitization of 90% of government services, aiming for availability on WhatsApp within two months. This was revealed during BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network inauguration. PM Modi also marked BSNL's silver jubilee, commissioning over 97,500 mobile 4G towers nationwide.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ambitious plan to digitize 90% of government services within the next two months. Fadnavis, speaking at the inauguration of BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network, stated that these services will soon be accessible through WhatsApp to enhance convenience for citizens.
The event was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, a move that marks India's entry into the exclusive group of nations producing telecom equipment. On the occasion of BSNL's silver jubilee, Modi also commissioned over 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites nationwide.
Fadnavis emphasized the impact of connectivity on development, referencing former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of road access to every Indian village. He reiterated that India would not fall behind in technology, with BSNL's 4G network poised to support future advancements to 5G and 6G.
