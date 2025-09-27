Coocaa Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with Budget-Friendly 4K Google TV

Coocaa, a leader in smart TV technology, is reshaping India's home entertainment landscape this festive season. With the release of its 55-inch Y74 Plus 4K Google TV priced at just ₹19,999, exclusively available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, the brand aims to make premium technology accessible to all.

Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales at Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the company's mission to provide top-notch entertainment solutions without financial strain. 'By offering a feature-packed TV at an incredible price, we harmonize cutting-edge technology and exceptional value,' Ranjan said, acknowledging benefits from the latest GST regulations for such offers.

Running on the Google TV platform, the Y74 Plus is a game-changer, supporting HDR10, HLG, and boasting Dolby Audio speakers. It ensures superior picture and sound quality for an immersive experience. Additional financial options such as no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and exclusive bank offers further sweeten the deal for savvy Indian consumers.