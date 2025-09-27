BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

In a landmark move towards telecom innovation, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the launch of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) fully indigenous 4G network. Describing it as a source of national pride, Sharma emphasized the significance of such strides in self-reliance and technological advancement.

Virtually joining the silver jubilee celebrations of BSNL, held at Jaipur's Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sitapura, Sharma noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 92,633 4G towers nationwide, including 5,655 in Rajasthan alone. He emphasized the importance of this development as India becomes one of only five countries to create an entirely indigenous 4G stack.

The initiative is part of a broader revolution in the telecommunications sector, aiming to expand internet access across the nation. Under the Digital India Fund project, BSNL and other providers are tasked with delivering 4G connectivity to over 27,000 villages, ensuring that even remote areas can access digital services and achieve greater empowerment.