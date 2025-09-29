Crompton Greaves Sets Ambitious Sustainability Roadmap for Consumer Durables
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. announces a sustainability roadmap aimed at reducing carbon emissions, enhancing innovation, and achieving global recognition. The company has set targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions and emission intensity, integrate sustainability into product design, expand its solar portfolio, and implement a centralized ESG dashboard.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has unveiled a comprehensive sustainability action plan that aims to create a low-carbon, future-ready business model. This roadmap encompasses ambitions to reduce Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and lower emission intensity by 60% per unit sales by 2035.
The company's Design for Sustainability (DfS) initiative will ensure future innovations align with these goals while maintaining performance. Crompton also plans to expand its solar portfolio, replicate eco-label certifications across all categories, and implement a centralized ESG dashboard for real-time tracking.
With global recognition by S&P Global, Crompton is poised to drive not just business growth but also a greener future. This strategy represents a new standard where environmental responsibility intersects with innovation and performance in India's evolving consumer landscape.
