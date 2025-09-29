India's Commerce and Industry Shift: Embracing Arattai Amid Swadeshi Push
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his team have transitioned from using WhatsApp to the Indian-made Arattai messaging platform. This switch aligns with the government's initiative to promote 'Made in India' products. Developed by Zoho, Arattai marks a significant move towards digital swadeshi sentiment.
In a strategic move aligning with the government's 'Made in India' initiative, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his team have switched from using WhatsApp to the locally developed Arattai messaging platform.
The shift to Arattai, an app built by the company Zoho, underscores the government's push towards swadeshi products, promoting homegrown technologies over foreign ones.
Proudly announcing the transition, Goyal highlighted the importance of utilizing Indian products, stating, "Nothing beats the feeling of using a #Swadeshi product." His statement emphasizes the ongoing effort to bring India closer through indigenous innovations.
