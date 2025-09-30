Left Menu

Divya Purohit Appointed as India Head of SKF’s Lubrication Lifetime Solutions

SKF Engineering & Lubrication India Pvt Ltd has appointed Divya Purohit as the India Head of Lubrication Lifetime Solutions. Purohit will focus on innovation, lean manufacturing, and customer value creation, drawing from his extensive international leadership experience. The appointment aligns with SKF's commitment to localize production and drive sustainable growth.

Updated: 30-09-2025 16:19 IST
SKF Engineering & Lubrication India Pvt Ltd has announced the appointment of Divya Purohit as the India Head of Lubrication Lifetime Solutions. Purohit will oversee the company's fastest-growing business segment in the country, aiming to drive innovation and strengthen customer relations through localized production and digital excellence.

Purohit brings a wealth of international experience, having previously led business expansions across South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His track record in scaling businesses and promoting sustainability will be pivotal as SKF aims to integrate circularity into industrial ecosystems and support the growing Indian manufacturing sector.

In line with the Make in India initiative, SKF plans to innovate through digitalization and AI while focusing on operational excellence and sustainability. Under Purohit's leadership, the firm aims to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner, providing advanced lubrication solutions that improve energy efficiency, machinery reliability, and reduce environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

