Airtel-Skylark: Revolutionizing Location Services with Enhanced Precision
Airtel Business partners with Swift Navigation to launch 'Airtel-Skylark', an AI-driven location service offering 100 times better accuracy than GNSS. This innovative solution aims to transform various sectors like emergency response and autonomous mobility with precise positioning services, initially covering NCR and expanding pan-India.
- Country:
- India
Airtel Business has joined forces with Swift Navigation to debut Airtel-Skylark, an AI and machine learning-powered cloud-based location service boasting accuracy improvements up to 100 times over standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).
This cutting-edge service integrates Swift Navigation's Skylark technology with Airtel's expansive 4G/5G network across India, offering centimetre-level accurate positioning for vital and large-scale location applications.
''In a complex nation like ours, precision is paramount, especially for critical services like emergency responders. This technology will redefine emergency responses and accelerate innovations in autonomous mobility and satellite-based tolling,'' commented Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO of Airtel Business.
