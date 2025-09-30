Left Menu

Airtel-Skylark: Revolutionizing Location Services with Enhanced Precision

Airtel Business partners with Swift Navigation to launch 'Airtel-Skylark', an AI-driven location service offering 100 times better accuracy than GNSS. This innovative solution aims to transform various sectors like emergency response and autonomous mobility with precise positioning services, initially covering NCR and expanding pan-India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Business has joined forces with Swift Navigation to debut Airtel-Skylark, an AI and machine learning-powered cloud-based location service boasting accuracy improvements up to 100 times over standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

This cutting-edge service integrates Swift Navigation's Skylark technology with Airtel's expansive 4G/5G network across India, offering centimetre-level accurate positioning for vital and large-scale location applications.

''In a complex nation like ours, precision is paramount, especially for critical services like emergency responders. This technology will redefine emergency responses and accelerate innovations in autonomous mobility and satellite-based tolling,'' commented Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO of Airtel Business.

