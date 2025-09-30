Airtel-Skylark: Revolutionizing Location Services with Enhanced Precision

Airtel Business has joined forces with Swift Navigation to debut Airtel-Skylark, an AI and machine learning-powered cloud-based location service boasting accuracy improvements up to 100 times over standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

This cutting-edge service integrates Swift Navigation's Skylark technology with Airtel's expansive 4G/5G network across India, offering centimetre-level accurate positioning for vital and large-scale location applications.

''In a complex nation like ours, precision is paramount, especially for critical services like emergency responders. This technology will redefine emergency responses and accelerate innovations in autonomous mobility and satellite-based tolling,'' commented Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO of Airtel Business.