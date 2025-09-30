Allied Space Maneuvers: US and France Boost Space Domain Defense

France and the United States are gearing up for a second collaborative mission involving coordinated satellite maneuvers, aiming to bolster their satellite surveillance capabilities amidst China's burgeoning military presence in space, according to a senior U.S. general. This initiative marks the Pentagon's third joint space endeavor with an ally, having previously engaged in successful operations with France and the UK.

Space increasingly represents a contested military domain, where a growing number of satellites critical for communications and intelligence face heightened threats from leading space powers. China, Russia, and the U.S. have advanced anti-satellite weapons and deploy agile spacecraft, escalating concerns about potential wartime disruptions to essential systems like GPS navigation.

Lieutenant General Douglas Schiess of the U.S. Space Force highlighted the ongoing planning with France, indicating further international operations might follow. French Space Command emphasized the need to prepare for real-life military space operations, asserting the strategic relevance and success of these joint exercises. Meanwhile, recent maneuvers with the UK showcased new operational capabilities, reinforcing a united front in safeguarding global interests in space.