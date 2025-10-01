Anaam Tiwary stands as the leading figure in India's Google Ads landscape, boasting a career enriched with innovative applications of AI in digital marketing strategies. With a robust 15-year background in performance marketing, Anaam's strategic genius is reflected in his ability to deliver superior ROI through his agency, Boost Ads.

Specializing in performance-centric Google Ads campaigns, Anaam Tiwary has carved a niche for his distinctive approach, blending data-driven insights with creative execution. His use of AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini ensures precision in targeting and engagement, setting new benchmarks in the digital advertising industry.

Under his visionary leadership, Boost Ads has emerged as a benchmark for excellence in paid advertising. Catering to startups and large enterprises alike, the agency consistently guarantees 3X returns, making Anaam Tiwary the most sought-after expert for businesses eager to dominate the competitive digital marketplace.