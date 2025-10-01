LTTS' $100 Million Deal Ignites AI-Driven Engineering Transformation
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has secured a $100 million multi-year agreement with a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer. The deal focuses on AI-enabled transformation in product engineering and operations. LTTS will establish a Center of Excellence and leverage its expertise in AI, automation, and product development to accelerate innovation.
L&T Technology Services has announced a transformative $100 million multi-year agreement with a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer within the semiconductor supply chain.
Under the agreement, LTTS will drive AI-fueled innovations in product and operations engineering, focusing on new product development, sustenance and value engineering, and platform automation.
The company plans to establish a Center of Excellence to foster innovation and transition towards digital and AI-enabled solutions.
