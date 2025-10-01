Left Menu

LTTS' $100 Million Deal Ignites AI-Driven Engineering Transformation

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has secured a $100 million multi-year agreement with a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer. The deal focuses on AI-enabled transformation in product engineering and operations. LTTS will establish a Center of Excellence and leverage its expertise in AI, automation, and product development to accelerate innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:53 IST
LTTS' $100 Million Deal Ignites AI-Driven Engineering Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

L&T Technology Services has announced a transformative $100 million multi-year agreement with a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer within the semiconductor supply chain.

Under the agreement, LTTS will drive AI-fueled innovations in product and operations engineering, focusing on new product development, sustenance and value engineering, and platform automation.

The company plans to establish a Center of Excellence to foster innovation and transition towards digital and AI-enabled solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AstraZeneca Expands Horizons: Listing Move Sparks Debate

AstraZeneca Expands Horizons: Listing Move Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage

Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage

 India
3
World Liberty Financial Bridges Crypto and Commerce

World Liberty Financial Bridges Crypto and Commerce

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives at Ennore

Tragedy Strikes as Building Collapse Claims Nine Lives at Ennore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025