LTTS' $100 Million Deal Ignites AI-Driven Engineering Transformation

L&T Technology Services has announced a transformative $100 million multi-year agreement with a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer within the semiconductor supply chain.

Under the agreement, LTTS will drive AI-fueled innovations in product and operations engineering, focusing on new product development, sustenance and value engineering, and platform automation.

The company plans to establish a Center of Excellence to foster innovation and transition towards digital and AI-enabled solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)